»»FAMILIAR FACE BECOMES INTERIM STATE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

The Alabama State School Board named Dr. Ed Richardson as the interim State Superintendent one day after Michael Sentance resigned from the position.

Richardson met with Governor Kay Ivey and accepted the position, then the board voted 8-1 to hire Richardson, who was the Alabama State Superintendent from 1995-2004.

Sentance, who held the position for one year, resigned yesterday after battling with the board the past several months. It was expected that the board would have fired him at today’s meeting if he had not resigned.