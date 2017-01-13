»»FAILING SCHOOLS LIST RELEASED; SEVERAL WEST ALABAMA SCHOOLS MAKE LIST

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – High schools dominate Alabama’s new list of failing schools as tenth-graders struggled under the new ACT Aspire test.

FAILING WEST ALABAMA SCHOOLS Bibb County: West Blocton High School

West Blocton High School Birmingham City: George Washington Carver High School, Hayes K-8, Hemphill Elementary School, Huffman High School-Magnet, Jackson-Olin High School, Parker High School, Smith Middle School, South Hampton K-8, Arrington Middle School, Washington Elementary School, Jones Valley Middle School, Wenonah High School, Woodlawn High School-Magnet

Fairfield City: Fairfield High Preparatory School

Fairfield High Preparatory School Greene County: Greene County High School, Robert Brown Middle School

Hale County: Greensboro High School

Greensboro High School Jefferson County: Center Point High School, McAdory High School, Minor High School, Pinson Valley High School, Pleasant Grove High School

Linden City: George P. Austin Junior High School, Linden Elementary School, Linden High School

George P. Austin Junior High School, Linden Elementary School, Linden High School Perry County: Francis Marion School, Robert C. Hatch High School

Sumter County: Sumter Central High School

Sumter Central High School Tuscaloosa City: Central High School, University Place Middle School

There are nearly 50 high schools on the list of 75 failing schools released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.

State law requires the department to designate schools in the bottom 6 percent of standardized test scores as failing.

Tenth-graders took the ACT Aspire test for the first time in 2016. Only 32 percent of 10th-graders scored proficient in reading. Eighteen percent scored as proficient in math.

Students in failing schools can transfer to another public school if the school will accept the student. Families are also eligible for a tax credit, and state-backed scholarships, to help pay for private school.

The entire failing school list can be viewed right here.