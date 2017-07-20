»»»EX-SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS FOR CHILD PORN CHARGES

An ex-Jefferson County School System administrator today was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges that he had sex with a student and possession of child pornography.

Brett Kirkham, 40, lives in Tuscaloosa, which is where authorities say the illicit interactions took place. In addition, authorities said Kirkham was in possession of thousands of child pornography images.

He pleaded guilty in March to coercing someone to travel to engage in sexual activity and receipt of child pornography.

Kirkham was arrested in June 2016 after an investigation team raided his home and found evidence of a sexual relationship with a student for several years, along with images depicting child pornography.

He worked for the Jefferson County School System since 2000. When Kirkham was fired, he was acting as the system’s human resources director, but he worked several jobs within the system.