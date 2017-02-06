»»EX-BROOKWOOD HIGH TEACHER’S SEX-WITH-STUDENT CASE DISMISSED

The case of a Tuscaloosa County teacher accused of having sex with a student was dismissed today.

Former Brookwood High School Teacher Joe Petrey was arrested in August 2015 after images of him with the student were posted on various social media websites.

Soon after, the state moved to dismiss those charges, but the case went before a grand jury and Petrey was arrested again.

Defense attorney Joel Sogol said the state dismissed the case because the student involved would not cooperate as a witness. She no longer lives in Alabama.

Sogol said that as a result of the case, Petrey was forced to surrender his teaching certificate. He cannot get it back.