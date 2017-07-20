»»EX ALABAMA PROFESSOR PLEADS GUILTY TO SENDING, RECEIVING CHILD PORN

A former University of Alabama music professor pleaded guilty today to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to a plea agreement prosecutors filed, a laptop taken from his home contained more than 100 videos of child pornography — some depicting acts with very young children — and his office computer contained more than 150 images and at least 25 videos of child pornography. The images were downloaded between January and September 2016.

The penalty for receiving child pornography is five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and the maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Nikos Pappas, 41, has not yet had a sentencing date set.