A runaway inmate was caught by the Alabama Department of Correction’s K9-unit about a mile from the Loxley Community Work Center he escaped from.

John Walker Johnson Jr., 29, was reported missing at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and was back in custody at about 4:30 a.m. that same day.

Johnson was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery committed in Montgomery County.

It is unclear how Johnson escaped, and he was captured without incident.

Johnson was expected to be released by June 2027.