»»ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: STUDENTS, SUPPORTERS MARCHING FOR THEIR LIVES NEXT MONTH

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Ensley Nichols and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Gun violence is one of the most talked about topics across the country in the wake of a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

High school students and their supporters across the nation are joining together next month for the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., with sister protests being held in more than 70 cities around the country March 24.

In Tuscaloosa, it’s no different. Marchers will be heading to Birmingham to protest gun violence in America, and what can be done about it.

University of Alabama student Rebecca Cole said she knew she wanted to get involved as soon as she learned about the march happening in Birmingham.

“I joined the Facebook group and said I’m at the University of Alabama and I’d love to get people from Tuscaloosa involved,” she said. From there, the youth coordinator of the event put her in charge of getting Tuscaloosans to Birmingham for the event.

Cole said it’s all about making positive changes.

“Growing up in the era of mass shootings in schools, it’s just something that resonated with me,” she said. “I think we’ve just all had enough and we want to make a change.”

Cole said she and her fellow organizers are working to get the word out about the upcoming march via social media and word of mouth.