»»ENGINEERS: OLD JASPER ROAD BRIDGE NEEDS REPLACING

Some Tuscaloosa County residents are hoping the bridge over Tyro Creek will get a replacement soon.

Tuscaloosa County Engineer Scott Anders said they’re looking at replacing the aged bridge on Old Jasper Road.

Anders said he put in a request to Gov. Robert Bentley and the Tuscaloosa County Commission, but the funds have not yet been approved.

Repairs were estimated at $500,000, but the lowest bid came in at $800,000.

“We are looking to see if there are other options for replacing that bridge, if the county crews can replace it, or if we need to postpone the replacement,” Anders said.

Earlier this year, another bridge on Old Jasper Road burned down. That bridge, which crosses North River, will cost about $1.4 million to replace.