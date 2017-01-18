»»EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY OFFERING DISASTER PREPAREDNESS CLASSES

If severe weather makes you nervous, the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency wants to help.

The CERT+ class — standing for Community Emergency Response Team Training — begins Tuesday. Classes are designed to teach residents about storm spotting, along with disaster preparedness and basic disaster response skills, including fire safety, search and rescue and team organization. Those who take the class will be trained to assist other people in the community if a disaster strikes.

The classes are made up of nine weekly 2.5-hour sessions, and will be located at the Alabama Fire College, behind Shelton State Community College. It’s open to anyone 16 or older, and training is free. There is an optional $37 fee for a basic disaster response kit that includes a backpack, hardhat, gloves and safety goggles.

EMA Director Rob Robertson said it’s important that people are prepared for severe weather.

“Learning how to be prepared is always a good idea,” he said. “Now’s the time to do it, before we get into our peak severe weather season, which will be coming up this spring.”

You must register online for the training. If you’d like to register, click here.