»»EMERGENCY CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES ON NORTHRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

It’s hard to imagine a situation where part of Northridge High School flooding would be considered “lucky,” but Jeff Johnson with Tuscaloosa City Schools says the cold might have been their saving grace.

“When it’s warmer, we tend to have mold grow quickly,” Johnson said. “We got the water out very quick, and that helped and prevented us from having any molding.”

More than a dozen classrooms were flooded last week after several pipes burst thanks to the cold. City school officials said it’s almost impossible to prepare for an event like this, but since the flooding they’ve taken preventative measures on other schools in the area.

Construction has been ongoing since Tuesday, and everything should be finished by the end of this week. Students return to Northridge today, and all but four classrooms are ready.

Students in those classes have temporary spaces for a few days until their rooms are repaired.