»»ELIZABETH THOMAS STILL MISSING AFTER ONE WEEK

It has now been one week since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has gone missing from her home in Tennessee, and now police believe she was abducted.

According to police, the prime suspect for the Thomas absence, is former teacher Tad Cummins, who was seen taking out a $4,500 dollars loan days prior to the abduction.

After news broke about Cummins, investigators strongly believe that he’s been planning the abduction for quite some time.

Cummings, the former teacher for Thomas and prime suspect in the case, was suspended after a student claimed he saw the two kissing each other at school in a classroom, according to WSMV in Nashville.

Since Thomas has gone missing, an Amber Alert has been put in place, and investigators have received hundreds of tips in trying to locate her.