»»ELIZABETH BAPTIST CHURCH CELEBRATES AFRICA’S HISTORY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Elizabeth Baptist Church hosted their annual tribute to Black History Month during their afternoon service on Sunday.

The events theme highlights the history of African-Americans and how younger generations can appreciate it.

“It’s so important that we know our history and those who make great contributions down through the years where we can build on what they have done. If you don’t know your history your are bound to relive it,” said Church Pastor Vernon Swift.

The church’s youth program dressed as historical black Kings and Queens of Africa.

Church Members say, the youth benefit from playing those roles because it helps them understand their history.

“History is very important we have to know where we came from and where we’ve been in order to know where we are going,” said Brenda Reed a choir vocalist.

The church also honored Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.