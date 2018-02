Parents got special recognition today at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

The annual Parent Appreciation Breakfast shows parents how much they’re necessary to their children’s growth.

“We believe it’s all hands on deck, and many hands make light work,” said MLK Jr. Principal Tyrone Jones. “We’re all in this together, so we just wanted to show our parents, our families, aunts, uncles and extended families how much they mean to us at MLK.”