»»ELEMENTARY SCHOOL NAMED GREEN RIBBON RECIPIENT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kyarra Harris

Woodland Forrest Elementary School was named a 2018 Green Ribbon School. The award is given to schools that create “green” environments on their campuses.

Reducing environmental impact, promoting health and ensuring high quality environmental and outdoor education are just a few of the ways schools can participate in going green.

The Alabama State Department of Education oversees the application process, and plans to announce their “green” colleges and universities in May 2018.