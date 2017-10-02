»»ELECTRICAL FIRE DESTROYS BIBB COUNTY HOME

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

A couple in Bibb County were awoken early Sunday morning to find their house on fire. An electrical shortage in an outlet sparked a fire that spread quickly throughout the home built in 1996.

Four adults and two dogs were in the home at the time. Barking from the dogs and popping noises are what awoke the homeowners, and everyone made it out safe.

The homeowner tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it had already spread into the interior walls.