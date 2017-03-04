»»EICHOLTZ: THE CRIMSON ACE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Eicholtz was drafted out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers and then drafted last June by the Miami Marlins, but for the fourth straight season Eicholtz will wear crimson and white. This time, he is the senior leader.

“[He’s] definitely taken a bigger leadership role this year,” teammate Jake Walters said. “As you can see, he’s got the great stuff, and he’s just so baseball-minded.”

That’s what caught new head coach Greg Goff’s attention when he took over the job in June.

“Coach Goff called me the very first day he got hired and, you know, late that night,” Eicholtz said. “I was actually sleeping, and he was like, ‘You know, I’d like to introduce myself.'”

“Coming in as a new coach, he was somebody that I felt like was my number one recruit, and we kind of sowed that for him like, hey this would be our first year. I want you to be our guy to kind of lead us this year,” Goff said.

Regardless of how his senior season goes, Eicholtz put his stamp on the Crimson Tide program, but it’s important to remember, he could have been a Milwaukee Brewer. He could have been a Miami Marlin, but he has remained a member of the Crimson Tide.

“What I’ve learned over the years is that wearing the ‘A’ on your chest is one of the biggest rewards in life,” Eicholtz said.

But at the end of the four years, there is another reward: his third and final time being drafted.

“Figuring out at what point this is your dream, this is your all-time dream, how can you pass up on it twice, but at the same time you’re thinking down the road what ultimately is gonna be the best option for your future,” Eicholtz said.

But his immediate future is in crimson and white.