»»EDUCATORS GATHER IN TUSCALOOSA FOR STATEWIDE CONFERENCE

About 400 people gathered at the Bryant Conference Center today with one goal: bettering the future of Alabama’s children.

The “Doing What Matters for Our Children” conference, in its 11th year, focuses on addressing what children and their families need for a better education. Originally, the event began in Tuscaloosa County as a way to help the county’s students improve, but it eventually grew into a statewide effort.

District 8 Alabama State Board of Education Member Mary Scott Hunter said understanding students’ issues is a huge benefit.

“Families were a big theme today,” she said. “There are students who have tremendous challenges when they are coming to school. We need to understand what that means for them when they are trying to learn.”

According to data provided by KidsCount.org, Tuscaloosa County ranks 11th in the state.