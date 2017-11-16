»»EDUCATIONAL WORKFORCE FOR SUPERINTENDENTS AND PRINCIPALS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire

Industry and the classroom joined forces today to learn about more opportunities for students.

About 90 superintendents and principals from around West Alabama gathered Wednesday to learn about industry partnerships that are available to their students.

They toured Z-F Industries, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and Brookwood Technical School to see some of the alternative career paths offered to students after graduation besides college.

Brookwood Technical School is also currently in the process of transforming into a fully operating automotive logistics center to help students gain experience that will help them in the automotive jobs available in our region.

Programs, like the logistics center, will hopefully give students enough confidence and experience to succeed after they leave high school.