»»ED HENRY DROPS OUT OF SENATE RACE TO FIGHT CORRUPTION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

In an unexpected turn of events, Alabama Rep. Ed Henry took his name out of the race for U.S. Senate Wednesday.

But, Henry said, he’s got bigger, loftier goals. Henry claims former Alabama Attorney General and current U.S. Sen. Luther Strange had his sights set on Washington, D.C., and strategically paused the investigation into now-former Gov. Robert Bentley in order to secure a senate seat.

“Luther Strange escaped impeachment from the House of Representatives and the Senate by Gov. Bentley appointing him to the U.S. Senate and taking him out of our reach,” Henry said.

Dropping out of the senate race eliminates any conflict of interest in Henry’s investigation, and he said he’s doing what he was sent to Montgomery to do.

The primary election is Aug. 15.

The GOP primary candidates are:

James Paul Beretta

Joseph F. Breault

Randy Brinson, Former Christian Coalition of Alabama president

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville

Hoover businessman Dom Gentile

Karen Haiden Jackson

Mary Maxwell

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore

Birmingham businessman Bryan Peeples

State Sen. Trip Pittman

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange

Democratic candidates are:

Will Boyd of Lauderdale County

Vann Caldwell of Talladega County

Jason Fisher, vice president/senior consultant of a direct marketing company

Michael Hansen, executive director for Grasp, an environmental advocacy group

Former federal prosecutor Doug Jones

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Mobile

Brian McGee of Lee County

Nana Tchienkou of Jefferson County

Democratic and Republican primaries are Aug. 15. If there’s a runoff, it will be Sept. 26. The election is Dec. 12.