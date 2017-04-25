»»EAT, DRINK AND HELP THE RED CROSS

If you like food and wine, here’s an event you might want to consider.

WEST ALABAMA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL Where: Tuscaloosa River Market

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

How much: $50 general admission

The fifth annual West Alabama Food and Wine Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

All proceeds benefit the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Small plates will be provided by restaurants including 301 Bistro, Animal Butter, Central Mesa, Chuy’s, Crimson Catering, DePalma’s, Evangeline’s, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Local Roots, Mary’s Cakes and Pastries, Nothing but Noodles, River, Side By Side, Southern Ale House, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, The Avenue Pub and Urban Cookhouse.

Wine is being provided by Carpe Vino, Alabama Crown Distributing Co., Ferrari Carano Vineyards and Winery and United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, and beer is being provided by Black Warrior Brewing Co. and Druid City Brewing.

West Alabama Food and Wine Festival committee member Julie Mann said when you help the Red Cross, you’re also helping the people of West Alabama.

“They really help with all of our natural disasters and day to day disasters that happen,” she said. “Whether it’s your home flooding or a fire, they help you get back on your feet.”

Last year’s festival brought in a sold-out crowd with 400 guests and raised more than $11,000 for the Red Cross.

