»»EASTER SEALS SHOWS OFF NEW FACILITY

Easter Seals, an organization serving people with disabilities or special needs in eight West Alabama counties, unveiled its new facility today.

Their goal is making sure their clients have a chance to live, learn work and play just like anyone else.

Ronnie Johnson with Easter Seals said they couldn’t have opened their new facility without the help of the community.

“Without the help of the Tuscaloosa area, we would not be able to be in here,” Johnson said. “And our new facility gives us an opportunity to expand our programs with new technology and space, and we’re just thrilled to be here.”

Easter Seals’ next event is a crawfish boil happening April 29. For information on tickets, visit eswaweb.org.