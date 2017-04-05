»»EARLY MORNING STORMS KNOCK DOWN TREES, KNOCK OUT POWER

Morning storms crossing through West Alabama downed several power lines and trees, and caused flooding in some areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning went out at 3 a.m. this morning, followed by a tornado watch from 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, there were several severe thunderstorms, but no tornadoes in the area.

Power lines went down this morning at the intersection of Hargrove Road and 34th Street East.

Several traffic lights in the Tuscaloosa area, including the McFarland and Skyland boulevards intersection, lost power during the storm.

Alabama Power reported 2,000 outages statewide at 5 a.m., and 5,500 at 7 a.m., with more than 1,200 of those in the Birmingham metro area.

At 10 a.m., about 700 homes in Tuscaloosa were without power, but service has since been restored.

On New Watermelon Road near Harbor Ridge Way, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue worked at clearing up a tree that fell into the roadway and onto a truck this morning.

The driver, John McDonald, said part of the tree slammed into his truck while he was driving on New Watermelon Road, cracking his windshield but doing little other damage.

“I thank the good lord that he was able to protect us,” McDonald said.

This afternoon, a new tornado watch was issued at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 9 p.m., but the threat has passed the area.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone who lives or works in the county to sign up for TuscAlerts, a text-based weather alerting system. Learn more about TuscAlerts and sign up right here.