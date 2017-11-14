»»EARLY COMMITMENT BRINGS GREAT REWARDS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On a chilly morning, University of Alabama rowers respond to Mother Nature’s competitive wake up call. An early morning date with the Black Warrior River lies ahead.

“There’s a moment that you hit in rowing when everyone is completely synchronized and you know that everyone is putting in 100 percent and the boat just flies,” senior Maggie Gillespie said.

Head coach Larry Davis lives for early morning practices on the water.

‘Ultimately if you are not self motivated there’s so much work involved in rowing and so little what I would call individual accolades that if you are looking for somebody outside you to motivate you then this is probably not your sport,” Davis said.

This group embraces the 6:00 a.m. grind, focused on the goal and determined to succeed.

Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant once said the price of victory is high but so are the rewards. Coach Davis knows that getting his team out on the water before the sun rises is a winning sacrifice.