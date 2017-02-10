»»EAGLES’ WINGS TEAMS UP WITH NORTHPORT FLOWER SHOP FOR VALENTINE’S DELIVERIES

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, florists everywhere are gearing up for their busiest day of the year.

Kabloom’s Flowers and Gifts in Northport is no different, but they’re doing something different this year: the men and women from Eagles’ Wings will be helping make Kabloom’s Valentine’s Day deliveries.

All delivery fees and tips from Valentine’s Day will go to Eagles’ Wings, and Eagles’ Wings founder Sandra Pike said it’s a great partnership so their clients can get out in the community.

“One of the things we are trying to teach them is how to get a job,” she said. “And we are trying to expose them to different types of things, so delivering flowers is right up their alley.”

Kabloom’s is still taking Valentine’s Day orders — just call 205-764-1530.