Eagles’ Wings was out and about on Valentine’s Day, spreading love by delivering flowers with the help of Northport’s KaBlooms Flowers and Gifts.

“That was the goal,” said KaBlooms owner Karen Edgeworth. “To try to get them involved in the community and show people the love they have.”

But the deliveries weren’t just about spreading love. The experience gave the adults at Eagles’ Wings some hands-on jobs experience. All tips and delivery donations went home with Eagles’ Wings.