»»EAGLES’ WINGS HOSTING 12TH ANNUAL DINNER AUCTION APRIL 21

How would you like to have a football signed by Archie, Payton and Eli Manning? Or what about a Fender guitar with with Johnny Cash and June Carter’s signatures?

Those, along with Jimmy Buffet tickets and many other goodies are up for grabs at the annual Eagles’ Wings Dinner and Auction on April 21 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

Entertainment will be provided by the Mayberry Tribute Artists.

The silent auction begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 and the live auction at 7:15.

All proceeds from the live and silent auctions go back to Eagles’ Wings’ day habilitation services for adults with special needs.

Eagles’ Wings co-founder Sandra Pike said seats are filling up fast, and it’s amazing to have so much support.

“When you come into this facility, you feel the love,” Pike said. “You just want to give because they’re so loving and so caring.”

If you’d like to snag some of the last dinner auction seats, call 205-333-4690.