»»DRUID CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN PLANNING STAGES

A new Druid City Music Festival is in the planning stages.

The two-day multi-venue event is set for Aug. 23 and 24, 2019.

Back in January, 17 potential venues were already signed onto the concept, including the Bama Theatre, Hotel Indigo, Band of Brothers Brewing Co. and Innisfree Irish Pub.

Performances will be mostly indoor venues so that the chance of bad weather will not be an issue.

“Bottom line, I just think that this is going to be a great opportunity for good music all genres all over downtown Tuscaloosa,” said Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission President Don Staley. “There is much to do but we have 18 months to do it.”