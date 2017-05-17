»»DRUID CITY GARDEN PROJECT HELPS STUDENTS GROW, SELL PRODUCE

Elementary school students from several local schools are selling produce they grew themselves this week.

With a little help from the Druid City Garden Project, students are hosting farm stands and raising money for next year’s school supplies.

DCGP partners with 10 elementary schools in Tuscaloosa, teaching students about so much more than gardening.

“They learn anything from math skills to actual plants themselves and how they grow and flower,” said third-grade Flatwoods Elementary School teacher Abbigale Smith Waldrop. “So they learn different things, they learn the importance of upkeep and how to sell this produce.”

Here’s the schedule: