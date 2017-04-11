»»DRUID CITY ARTS FESTIVAL ENTERTAINS TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

The eighth annual Druid City Arts Festival took place in Government Plaza on Saturday.

The festival, which was free to the public, was held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and featured more than 90 artists, food and live music.

“The community loves to get out in the sun and look at fun, creative arts that makes them feel good,” said Katy Mizell, one of the featured artists. “It also feels good to be able to share that with the community.”

The central goal of the festival is to strengthen Tuscaloosa as a destination for the arts, as well as establishing it as a quality arts and music festival to educate and inspire the community.

The event brought in a record crowd which was enjoyable for attendees and vendors.

“Today has been great. I was also here last year. Today is actually much more crowded I think than last year and I’ve been having a great time,” said Kathryn Kennedy, a local jeweler.