»»DROUGHT SWEEPS ACROSS ALABAMA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Elizabeth Elkin

Moderate to severe drought has swept across parts of Central and West Alabama. Though the general public hasn’t seen cuts in water levels, farmers are seeing the impacts of the drought conditions.

Many hoped we would get more than just a drizzle of rain Saturday, but it didn’t quite work out that way.

“Drought leads to more drought,” Reggie Roakes, WVUA 23 weather specialist, said. “Since we are lacking moisture here in Central Alabama, we’re having these fronts come through, they’re not really having as much moisture to work with because there’s no water in the ground to evaporate and then lead to those storms.”

The effects of the drought could be much worse, however. Because of the season, farmers haven’t seen as great an impact on their work as they could have.

“We’re still in more of their off season, so they’re not going to start seeing those impacts until probably spring once they start planting,” Roakes said.

For the next few weeks, we’ll probably keep seeing more drought.

“The hope is with more fronts coming through, and obviously we’re getting ready to start swinging from winter into spring, we’re going to start seeing changes of our actual global pattern, and maybe we can start seeing more rain.”