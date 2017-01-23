»»DRIVING SAFE IN SEVERE WEATHER? NOT IMPOSSIBLE, BUT DIFFICULT

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Yazmin Pineda

Severe weather isn’t the time for driving, but if you insist, there are ways you can increase the odds of getting to your destination safely.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said Saturday that winter often means weather issues, from snow, wind, rain or flooding.

“We do live in the South,” he said. “It’s not really a surprise. It’s something the weather forecasters can predict some time out.”

For those who have to be on the roads, the quickly changing weather conditions can be cause for stress.

Carpenter said he wants everyone to beware of the driving environment during severe weather events. Some tips:

Make sure someone knows you’re on the road, and your expected time of arrival

Carry an emergency supplies kit in your car — food, water, a blanket, a change of clothes, first aid kit and weather radio

Make sure your gas tank is full before you leave

If you’re driving and cannot see the road ahead of you because it’s covered with water, stop immediately, Carpenter said.

“There’s an old saying: ‘Turn around, don’t drown,’ ” Carpenter said. “It doesn’t take too much water to lift a vehicle up off the road, so we want to remind people not to be crossing those areas. If we are having heavy rain, slow down and give yourself a little more distance with the vehicles around you.”

For more information and safe driving tips, visit redcross.org.