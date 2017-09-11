»»DRIVER FOR LOCAL BUSINESS FINDS ALLIGATOR UNDER HIS 18 WHEELER

An employee of Liberty Recycling here in Tuscaloosa checked under his 18 wheeler this morning and saw something you don’t see everyday, an alligator.

Tuscaloosa PD were called to business around 7:40 a.m. and along with help from other city departments captured the nearly 8 foot gator. The alligator was transported to the Alabama Game and Fish in Gainesville, Alabama and will be released back into its natural habitat.

Officials say alligator sightings don’t happen often here, but they can happen and they strongly urge you to call them so they can come and remove it to it’s natural environment.