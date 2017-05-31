»»DOWNTOWN TUSCALOOSA PARKING WOES

Parking. An issue that’s not new to Downtown Tuscaloosa. After learning City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry racked up nearly 200 parking tickets, we asked her why. She blames the high number on downtown parking congestion.

The city of Tuscaloosa aimed to lessen parking complaints with the creation of the Intermodal Facility in 2009, a four-story parking deck with nearly 450 free parking spaces open to the public.

This time last year, a parking task force found the facility was under used and they attempted to make some modifications to it’s appearance and perception to change that.

Here’s what just a couple of downtown workers told us when we asked why they don’t park in the parking deck.

“I’m handicap. I can walk that far but that would be really hard right now,” said Deborah Fowler, who’s worked in the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse for 38 years. Ginny Mills has frequented the downtown area each work day for nearly 30 years. She says, “I don’t want to walk in the rain, I don’t want to walk in the cold. It’s not close enough for courthouse employees. I don’t personally know anyone who works in here that parks at the Intermodal Facility.”

When asked what would be the ideal parking situation, Fowler and Mills had the same response. “A parking deck or special decal that we pay for yearly, ” said Fowler. “A parking deck for courthouse employees and people who do their jobs in the courthouse,” replied Mills.

Tuscaloosa County Administrator Melvin Vines tells me this issue has been brought up for years, but there are still no plans to make it a reality.

“We think our parking spaces across the street together with the parking deck that’s near city hall would be adequate at this time,” Vines told WVUA 23. “To spend many millions of dollars to build an additional facilities when you have one that is that close and is underutilized might not be a good investment of public dollars,” he said.