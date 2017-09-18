»»DOWNTOWN TUSCALOOSA HOSTING ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT TRIAL RUN

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

For the past two Saturdays, anyone visiting downtown Tuscaloosa has been a guinea pig for a big potential change: turning the area into an entertainment district.

That means customers can buy an alcoholic beverage at one bar or restaurant and then leave with it, as long as they remain within the allowed area.

By making downtown an entertainment district, city officials said they’re hoping they’ll increase revenue and keep patrons downtown longer, especially on game days. So far, businesses and patrons have had nothing but positive things to say about the initiative.

University of Alabama student Katie Herbert, who was downtown Saturday, said the initiative is a great idea.

“I’m from Huntsville, and we kind of have the same thing going on, so when it came to Tuscaloosa I was really excited,” she said. “I think It’s a really good thing, especially for game day, because you can kind of travel all around.”

Employees at Wheelhouse Sports Pub, located at Temerson Square across from Embassy Suites in downtown Tuscaloosa, said that they’ve have seen more revenue and higher foot traffic during the trial period.

“I did see an increase in people coming in,” said Wheelhouse manager Grayson Holcomb. “People said they’ve never been here before, and they like the place. They got to see a little bit of downtown and what Temerson Square is all about”.

The Tuscaloosa City Council is holding a vote on the fate of downtown’s proposed entertainment district Oct. 3.