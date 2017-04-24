»»FIREFIGHTER SAVES TODDLER FROM BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue has released the cause of the Downing Place Apartments fire that displaced 22 people over the weekend.

Fire officials said they determined the fire began when a child inside one of the units was playing with a lighter and set curtains in a bedroom on fire.

Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said the child alerted their caretakers, and the caretakers called 911 immediately.

“It’s a good lesson for children, but it’s a great lesson for adults,” Holcomb said. “Parents need to talk to their children about the benefits of fire. Fire heats our home, cooks our food, but it also destroys things.”

It’s imperative that parents keep fire-starting materials like matches and lighters out of children’s reach, Holcomb said.

The six children and one adult who were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation have been released, Holcomb said.

There was no loss of life this time, Holcomb said, and a big reason for that is neighbors helping neighbors.

“Before we got here, they were instrumental in in alerting some that, ‘Hey, your apartment’s on fire,’ ” Holcomb said. “I think that’s always good to notify your neighbors. Their smoke alarms may not have gone off off.”

The child who started the fire will be put through Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s newly adopted firefighter intervention program, which teaches fire prevention and offers mental health help to those who need it.