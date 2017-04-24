»»DOWNING PLACE APARTMENT FIRE DISPLACES 22

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. April 24, 2017: Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb says the fire at Downing Place Apartments was caused by a child.

Six children and one adult had to be rescued from the burning building, and 22 people lost their homes.

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Shelia O’Connor

A fire 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon left 20 people at Downing Place Apartments without a home.

The West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping in to help victims displaced by the fire.

Executive Director Beakie Powell said the Red Cross will be providing assistance for places to stay, clothing and food.

Downing Place Apartments Property Manager Michael Whitworth said their first step working with the fire department to determine the cause.

Residents who witnessed the fire said the scene was calm and that neighbors where trying to do everything they could to help get everyone out of the building.