»»DOW JONES PLUNGE: WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOUR INVESTMENTS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

At closing bell on Monday afternoon the Dow Jones was down 1,175 points, making it the biggest one day point drop in history. The 4.6 percent drop turned the year’s average into the negative.

WVUA 23 reached out to Certified Financial Planner Brett Laney for his advice.

“Prices on stocks fluctuate like anything else” said Laney. “You know your home has a value, but there is not a ticker screen showing what the price of your home is every day.”

Laney said downturns aren’t necessarily anything to worry about.

“Downturns are normal,” Laney said.

If you’re worried about your investments, reach out to your financial planner. But in general, if you’re younger than retirement age, your investments will bounce back.