»»DOUG JONES CERTIFIED THE WINNER IN SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION

Alabama officials have certified that Doug Jones is the winner of the special Senate election held on December 12th despite Roy Moore filing a lawsuit claiming voter fraud.

Official election results show that Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore by almost 22,000 votes. Jones is expected to be sworn in January 3rd and will be the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick on Thursday denied Moore’s attempt to delay the certification of votes while Moore’s claims of voting irregularities are investigated.