»»DONTA HALL DOMINATES LSU

By Anthony Zapata

Alabama defeated LSU last night 80-65 and Junior post player Donta Hall put on a show.

Hall, who is shooting 75 percent from the field this season, went eight for 10 from the field and four for seven from the free throw line for 20 points. One reason hall shoots 75 percent is that he doesn’t stray away from the basket, but last night his variety of dunks and putbacks showed his incredible athleticism and how skilled he is at six foot nine inches.

“Actually, I feel great to be honest,” Hall told reporters after the game. “I actually gained 15 pounds last season. I feel like that’s been a big part of me making contact first and honestly on the boards.” Donta added 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in just twenty five minutes of game action.

Head coach Avery Johnson was asked by a reporter what Hall needs to take his game to the next level.

“Down the road, probably developing that 14 to 15 foot jump shot, I think that’s the next level for him,” Coach Johnson said. “The focus his first year was just to get his body to the point where he could compete in practice, and let alone, a game. With Jimmy being here obviously, hopefully he can get to 15 minutes a game and help us. Last year we tinkered with the lineup a bit, started him, but his body developing is important because for the most part he’s always giving up 30 pounds to the opposing guy he’s playing against. I think that 15 foot jump shot is probably the next level for him.”

The fans gave Hall a standing ovation and chanted his name as well. He has become a fan favorite and continues to play at a high level.

Alabama travels to Lexington to battle Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.