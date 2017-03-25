»»DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/KINDAPPING SUSPECT SURRENDERS AFTER STANDOFF

A domestic violence/kidnapping suspect is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail this morning after holding police at bay for more than two hours last night in the parking lot of Dreamland Barbecue in Northport last night.

David Barker, 36, faces kidnapping, domestic violence and theft charges after being spotted by a homicide investigator in a stolen vehicle. After making the traffic stop in that ended in the parking lot of Dreamland, police said Barker refused to come out of the car. During the standoff, law enforcement officials were able to talk with the suspect and began negotiating with him. During this time Barker did display a knife to officials.

The initial investigation started Thursday night when Northport Police responded to the 2800 block of Swallow Lane on an assault. Police found a 33-year-old woman with injuries from a physical altercation and they removed the victim to DCH Regional Medical Center. Officials say Barker had struck the victim in the head with a jar, beat her and bound her hands and covered her face while threatening her with a knife.

Patrons and employees inside Dreamland and surrounding businesses were not harmed as the standoff unfolded.

Barker is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Northport Police Department, Northport SWAT and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m.