»»DOLLAR GENERAL MANAGER PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY CUSTOMER

Most of us wake up each morning and go to work. Whether we like our jobs or not, everyone should feel safe while at their places of employment. That, however, is no longer the case for one Alberta employee after she was assaulted while on duty.

All was normal Wednesday night for Lynn Brown as she worked her shift as manager of the Dollar General on University Boulevard East…until a young black man in his twenties walked through her checkout line.

“He wasn’t rude,” Brown told WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton. “He didn’t seem bad or anything,” she said shrugging her shoulders.

Brown told us the man was trying to purchase a Gatorade and became upset after his card was declined.

“He was clinching his teeth and moving around a lot,” Brown added.

Brown also said when she tried to show the suspect the receipt, he grabbed it with one hand and reached across the checkout counter with his other arm, punching her in the face with his fist.

“It happened so fast, I didn’t have time to be scared,” Brown said.

She has some scratches on her hands…but there’s no evidence of the impact on Brown’s face.

With no arrest made yet, Brown told our reporter the real pain and fright set in after the attack.

“I was nervous he could come back. Maybe he was waiting. Is he watching? Is he waiting? Are his friends waiting? What is going to happen, Brown asked.

Depsite the fear this man has caused Brown, she wants him to know this.

“I’m not angry. I am more saddened. I don’t think he is a bad person. He just made a bad decision. He’s gotta think about his future, family, kids and what kind of example he is going to set for them. It’s not too late for him to turn his life around,” Brown said optimistically.

Tuscaloosa Police and Lynn Brown are asking for the community’s help in locating this suspect before he strikes again.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement locate or identify this suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-STOP