»»DODGE BALL TOURNAMENT RAISING MONEY FOR ADOPTION PROCESS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

On Sunday afternoon, a big dodge ball tournament took place at Hillcrest Middle School. Not only was it a competition for bragging rights, but people in the community came out to participate in the dodge ball tournament for a good cause.

The double elimination dodge ball tournament was held to bring people together to have fun, but as well as help the Carden family.

“About three years ago the Lord told our family that we’re supposed to adopt, and kind of just surround ourselves with a bunch of other families who are adopting.” said Candice Carden.

The proceeds of the event went to the Carden family to help them with the high costs of the adoption process.

Nine teams competed in the tournament and many more came out to cheer and support the Carden family.

“It’s just phenomenal to know you have people who care about your life that much that are willing to take the time out of their busy schedule and do something like this for you.” said Carden.

If you want to help the Carden family you can go to their GoFundMe page called Carden Adoption Fund.