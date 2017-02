A local activist is hoping Tuscaloosa’s residents will come together this weekend for a moderated discussion on the importance of diversity.

The event, sponsored by the 10-4 Corporation, is featuring panelists including Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon, First Wesleyan Church pastor Tyshawn Gardner and more.

The Importance of Diversity conference is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at First Wesleyan Church, 1501 McFarland Blvd., in Tuscaloosa.