»»‘DIVERSE REVERSE’ CAREER FAIR TURNS THE TABLES ON EMPLOYERS

The University of Alabama’s “Diverse Reverse” program turned the tables on the traditional career fair Wednesday.

University organizations including the Hispanic-Latino Association and the National Society of Black Engineers set up booths and gave potential employers a chance to see what their members can offer.

The event helped students showcase their talents in a professional setting.

“It gives an opportunity to maybe nontraditional students who might not be at a regular career fair,” said UA Career Center Manager of Employer Development Ashley Olive. “The University is particularly committed to diversity and inclusion, so it’s another way of advancing that goal that a lot of schools aren’t doing.”

It’s the third semester for the Diverse Reverse Career Fair.