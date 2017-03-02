»»DISTRICT ATTORNEY: HAVE A GUN, COMMIT A CRIME, YOU’RE DOING JAIL TIME

Criminals, leave your guns at home if you’re coming into Tuscaloosa County. That’s the message from District Attorney Hays Webb’s office, and he’s enforcing that suggestion with harsher punishments for anyone accused of a crime with a gun.

But it’s not just gun-related crimes they’re after. The mere presence of a gun while anyone commits a felony or misdemeanor act could send offenders to jail or prison.

Webb said U.S. court systems and law enforcement agencies in the county are on board with the effort to make the county a safer place to visit and live.

“We want (criminals) to understand that if they do that, particularly with a gun, they are going to be treated differently than they are in a lot of other places,” Webb said. “They are going to jail or prison. Period.”