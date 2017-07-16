»»DISTRICT 5 TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCILMAN KIP TYNER ANNOUNCED HIS RUN FOR MAYOR DURING LIVE INTERVIEW

District 5, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip announced during a Live Interview of WVUA 23 News Weekend at Ten, He will run for Mayor of Tuscaloosa If Mayor Walt Maddox runs for Governor.
Tyner is serving his 6th Term on the Tuscaloosa City Council.
