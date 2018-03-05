»»DISTRICT 1, NORTHPORT CITY COUNCILMAN LEE BOOZER HAS RESIGNED

For the second time in this term, the City Of Northport will have to replace a Council Member for District 1.

Councilman Lee Boozer is stepping down from his post.

Boozer resigned on February 28th.

Following Doctor’s order, Boozer resigned for medical reasons.

Boozer replaced Dennis Hambright who died in May of 2017.

Hambright had only been in the term for 6 Months.

Boozer was appointed to the position in July.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron says the Council must decide how they will handle the appointment.

In 2017, the Council went through the District Voter Roll and held interviews, then they made the appointment.

But, they were criticized because it was not open to the public.

The Mayor and Council will have 60 days to appoint someone or the Governor will step in and make the appointment.