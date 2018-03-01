»»DICKS CHANGES FIREARM SALE POLICY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

This morning, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced they are terminating sales of all assault-style rifles in their stores.

The announcement comes following the Parkland high school shooting. The company tweeted about the changes earlier this morning.

According to Dick’s official statement, assault-style riffles were removed from Dick’s stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but have now been removed from Field and Stream stores. They also said they will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 year old, and will no longer sell high capacity magazines.

On Twitter, the responses were mainly positive, but the decision received mixed reviews in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m a physician and I’ve lived a couple years,” said Tuscaloosa resident Sandra Daly. “But I’ve seen innocent people in Ohio get mowed down by a person who was mentally ill, and I think a lot of problems with riffles is their getting in the wrong hands.”

Other Tuscaloosa residents like Kenneth Gray agreed with Daly, and thought that the company made a mistake.

“That’s what I was going to ask them,” said Gray. “A butcher knife could be an assault weapon. I believe in putting a stop to that, but they’re going about it the wrong way.”