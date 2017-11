Dickens Downtown returns to downtown Northport Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The free event offers shoppers and holiday enthusiasts a fun-filled, Christmas-themed winter wonderland with volunteers outfitted in traditional Victorian attire, carriage rides, craft demonstrations, music and — of course — Santa.

Main Avenue in downtown Northport will be closed from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the event, so please plan accordingly.