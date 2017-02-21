»»DEXTER AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH CONTINUES TO UPHOLD HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Taylor Cowheard

Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, the church Martin Luther King Jr. was pastor of, is no stranger to the historical significance to the state of Alabama.

King was a pastor at the church in 1954. He was there when it was its original office, pulpit and Pugh’s.

Cromwell Handy, the current pastor at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, continues to observe and celebrate Dr. King at his sermons. Handy says it is because of god that he has to opportunity to serve as the church’s pastor. He focuses all of his sermons on love, King’s central message.

“He had a model that he followed and that model was one where you love your brothers and sisters, and you love the lord and by doing so it should be manifested in our desire to ensure that we have social justice on every side,” says Handy.

Handy is a member of the Montgomery improvement association. King was once president of this association. One of Handy’s initial goals is to lead unity, peace and love initiative. Handy has large shoes to fill, but he is on the right track.

“I knew the Lord was going to lead me somewhere to be a part of a ministry at another level, and as it turns out it turned out being Dexter Avenue. I knew it was only god that did this, this wasn’t anything that I sought but I am extremely honored and blessed to be a part of this church,” says Handy.

Handy is proud of the progress that our country as made and wants to continue the march forward.

“We still have to march forward to ensure that all people, yellow, black or white are given equal opportunity for liberty and justice for all,” says Handy.